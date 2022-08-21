Bengals vs. Giants: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals will head out on the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 2 of preseason action this weekend. The game is slated to kick off on Sunday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Bengals are coming off a 36-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, while the Giants narrowly defeated the New England Patriots with a final score of 23-21 last week.

Last week, QB Jake Browning completed 13 of 24 attempts for 190 yards but was unable to find the end zone, while Drew Plitt went 6-for-6, throwing 76 yards and one touchdown. Brandon Allen saw some time as well, throwing 3-for-3 for 29 yards. Kendric Pryor led the team in receiving with 89 yards, catching four of his seven targets, while Trent Taylor came in behind him with 74 yards, going 4-for-4. Cincinnati’s rushing game wasn’t too explosive as Jacques Patrick led the way, logging nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Zac Taylor opted to sit most of his starters last week against the Cardinals, and that appears to be the same plan for this week also after Taylor made the announcement on Monday. He mentioned it will likely be the same players getting the start as last week’s contest with the Cardinals, so we can head into this game knowing what to expect.

Which Bengals will play, expected inactives

TBD

QB Tyrod Taylor went 13-for-21 against the Pats, logging 129 yards and one touchdown in the air, finishing with a 95.1 rating. Daniel Jones and Davis Webb both saw time on the field as well, with Jones going 6-for-10 and 69 yards, while Webb threw 8-for-16 and 51 yards. Third-year receiver Collin Johnson led the team in receiving, catching 7-of-8 for 82 yards, while Richie James caught 3-of-5 for 44 yards and a touchdown. On the rushing side, Antonio Williams stood out with nine carries, 61 yards and a touchdown through the contest.

Coach Brian Daboll has already stated he’s planning on playing his starters for the second week in a row as they go up against the Bengals, adding that he may even leave them on the field for longer than last week. Since his starters will be going two weeks in a row, that leaves it open for the big guys to rest against the Jets in Week 3.

Which Giants will play, expected inactives

Players ruled out for Sunday:



• RB Matt Breida

• RB Gary Brightwell

• WR Kadarius Toney

• WR Darius Slayton

• TE Ricky Seals-Jones

• TE Andre Miller

• OL Jon Feliciano

• OL Ben Bredeson

• OL Josh Ezeudu

• OL Shane Lemieux

• OL Jamil Douglas

• OL Garrett McGhin — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 19, 2022