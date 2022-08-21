Ravens vs. Cardinals: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals will close out Sunday’s slate of NFL preseason action with a matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on FOX. The Ravens came away with a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend, and the Cardinals opened their preseason with a 36-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Tyler Huntley was efficient in Week 1 of the preseason, completing 16-of-18 passes for 109 yards with a touchdown, and we should see plenty of him on Sunday night as well. Anthony Brown completed 10-of-15 passes for 117 yards, and Brett Hundley was released earlier this week after completing both of his pass attempts for 42 yards.

Which Ravens will play, expected inactives

Lamar Jackson will be held out this weekend again as the Ravens look to keep him healthy for the regular season, and he wants a new contract before Week 1, so he may be held out of next week’s preseason finale as well. Expect Huntley and Brown to get plenty of work in this matchup. John Harbaugh also mentioned star tight end Mark Andrews will be held out along with other starters.

Kyler Murray did not take the field last weekend, and neither did backup QB Colt McCoy. Neither quarterback has a ton to prove during the preseason, and Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano split reps last weekend. McSorley completed 13-of-22 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown, and Guarantano completed 7-of-10 passes for 54 yards with a touchdown.

Which Cardinals will play, expected inactives

Murray returned to practice following a positive COVID test, but he will not be available for this matchup as he prepares for the regular season. Expect it to be the McSorley and Guarantano show for the Cardinals on Sunday night.