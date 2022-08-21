Eagles vs. Browns: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC 10 in Philadelphia and NFL+. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Eagles roster and the Browns roster.

The Eagles were defeated 24-21 to the New York Jets in Week 1 of the preseason, after allowing 21-unanswered points in the second half. The Browns came out victorious 24-13 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans have likely seen the last of Jalen Hurts until the regular season for Philadelphia, which means it’ll most likely be Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett at quarterback. The Browns played three different QBs in their first matchup — Deshaun Watson, Josh Rosen and Joshua Dobbs.

The Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -145 on the moneyline. The Browns are a +125 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Eagles vs. Browns

Date: Sunday, August 21

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Eagles local broadcast: NBC

Browns local broadcast:

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.