Bengals vs. Giants: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Local 12 in Cincinnati and NBC 4 in New York. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Bengals roster and the Giants roster.

The Bengals lost their first preseason game of the year 36-23 to the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants were victorious against the New England Patriots by a score of 23-21, and they hope to take advantage of a Bengals team that is benching most of their starters.

The Giants are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -245 on the moneyline. The Bengals are a +205 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 40 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Bengals vs. Giants

Date: Sunday, August 21

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Bengals local broadcast: Local 12

Giants local broadcast: NBC 4

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.