Ravens vs. Cardinals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Ravens roster and the Cardinals roster.

The Ravens are perfect in their last 21-straight preseason games. They defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-10 in Week 1, and look to keep it going. The Cardinals dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-23 in their respective matchup. It’ll be interesting to see if Baltimore finally watches the streak come to an end.

The Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -250 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a +210 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 41 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Ravens vs. Cardinals

Date: Sunday, August 21

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now app (iOS, Google Play)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream it via the Fox website if you have a cable log-in or on the Fox Now app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access FOX for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.