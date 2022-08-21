How to watch Sunday’s Week 2 preseason games on NFL Network via live stream

The NFL Network will air two live games on Sunday, August 21 as the preseason passes the halfway point of Week 2. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Cleveland Browns while the Cincinnati Bengals will face the New York Giants. QB Joe Burrow returned to Bengals practice this week after missing time due to an appendectomy. We could see him in his first game action of the preseason.

Below is a viewing guide of the two preseason matchups along with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Browns

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Eagles TV: NBC 10

Browns TV: Broadcast info

Moneyline odds: Eagles -130, Browns +110

Bengals vs. Giants

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Bengals TV: broadcast info

Giants TV: NBC 4 NY

Moneyline odds: Giants -245, Bengals +205

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.