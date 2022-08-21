Saints WR Michael Thomas sits out practice with hamstring injury

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a slight hamstring issue and sat out practice on Sunday, per Adam Schefter. Thomas had been healthy in the preseason and was looking to make his return to the field.

When it comes to football, it feels like, along with death and taxes, the other truth is Thomas getting hurt. The former star wide receiver has only played in seven games over the last two seasons. He dominated the league beginning in 2016 when he was drafted by the Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Thomas has been dealing with a multitude of lower body injuries, usually regarding his feet. While this injury is considered minor, it does create worry given his injury history.

The Saints would greatly improve if Thomas can return to peak form and performance. New Orleans expects to roll out veteran Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave alongside Thomas as their corps wide receivers. If Thomas cannot go, the expectations for Olave would greatly increase even though he is a rookie. Expect New Orleans to hold out Thomas more than is necessary to do their best to limit his chance for re-aggravation for the injury.