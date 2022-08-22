Falcons vs. Jets: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The final game of preseason Week 2 will feature the New York Jets hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and it will air on ESPN. The Falcons came away with a 27-23 victory over the Detroit Lions last weekend, and the Jets picked up a win over the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in the first weekend of the preseason.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder played his first game in an NFL uniform, and he completed 10-of-22 passes for 103 yards with two touchdowns with a productive performance in the running game. He rushed for 59 yards on six attempts. Marcus Mariota got the start and played one series that ended with a six-yard touchdown run. He completed both pass attempts for 36 yards. First-round rookie wide receiver Drake London injured his knee last weekend, and he will certainly be held out of this matchup as he tries to recover for the regular season.

Which Falcons will play, expected inactives

The biggest story coming out of Week 1 of the preseason was the injury to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who could be ready for the regular season. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 23 yards with an interception but will not be available for this matchup as his knee heals. Joe Flacco would step in to be the starter, but it remains to be seen if he will take the field after being held out last week. Mike White saw the most action at quarterback, completing 10-of-20 passes for 98 yards.

Which Jets will play, expected inactives

