Falcons vs. Jets: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets meet up in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Falcons roster and the Jets roster.

The Falcons are off and running in 2022 with a solid 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions. Given, they played two quarterbacks whose repetitions could very well extend to the regular season, and further on down the road. Marcus Mariota completed both passes he threw, and rookie QB Ridder played the rest of the night. The Jets saw starting QB Zach Wilson go down with a knee injury in the first half of their 24-21 Week 1 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, so we should see more of Mike White and Chris Streveler in Week 2.

The Falcons are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -140 on the moneyline. The Jets are a +120 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 42.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Falcons vs. Jets

Date: Monday, August 22

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.