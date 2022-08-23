 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full NFL Network schedule for Week 3 of NFL preseason

NFL Network is broadcasting six games for out-of-market viewers in Week 3 of the preseason. We break down national and local broadcasting options, and how to watch the game via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

NFL Network will broadcast six games in Week 3 of the preseason for out-of-market viewers. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET as the first game of the preseason Week 3 slate. The NFL Network will also air one game on Friday and three on Saturday. Their final game of the week will be the New York Giants facing the New York Jets on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff Time: Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET
Packers TV: NBC 4 and NBC 26
Chiefs TV: KSHB-TV (NBC 41)
Moneyline odds: Packers -120, Chiefs +100

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff Time: Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET
Seahawks TV: KCPQ (Fox 13)
Cowboys TV: KTVT/CBS 11
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -155, Cowboys +135

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET
Jaguars TV: WJAX-TV (Fox 47)
Falcons TV: WAGA-TV
Moneyline odds: TBD

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. ET
RamsTV: KABC-TV (ABC 7)
Bengals TV: WKRC-TV (CBS 12)
Moneyline odds: Rams +115, Bengals -135

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 27 at 9 p.m. ET
Vikings TV: KMSP-TV (Fox 9)
Broncos TV: KTVD (NBC 9)
Moneyline odds: Vikings -110, Broncos -110

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Kickoff Time: Sunday, August 28
Giants TV: WNBC (NBC 4)
Jets TV: WCBS-TV (CBS 2)
Moneyline odds: TBD

