Full NFL Network schedule for Week 3 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will broadcast six games in Week 3 of the preseason for out-of-market viewers. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET as the first game of the preseason Week 3 slate. The NFL Network will also air one game on Friday and three on Saturday. Their final game of the week will be the New York Giants facing the New York Jets on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff Time: Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Packers TV: NBC 4 and NBC 26

Chiefs TV: KSHB-TV (NBC 41)

Moneyline odds: Packers -120, Chiefs +100

Kickoff Time: Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Seahawks TV: KCPQ (Fox 13)

Cowboys TV: KTVT/CBS 11

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -155, Cowboys +135

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Jaguars TV: WJAX-TV (Fox 47)

Falcons TV: WAGA-TV

Moneyline odds: TBD

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. ET

RamsTV: KABC-TV (ABC 7)

Bengals TV: WKRC-TV (CBS 12)

Moneyline odds: Rams +115, Bengals -135

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Vikings TV: KMSP-TV (Fox 9)

Broncos TV: KTVD (NBC 9)

Moneyline odds: Vikings -110, Broncos -110

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Kickoff Time: Sunday, August 28

Giants TV: WNBC (NBC 4)

Jets TV: WCBS-TV (CBS 2)

Moneyline odds: TBD