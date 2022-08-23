Full schedule for Week 3 of NFL Preseason

We’re into the final week of the NFL preseason and the regular season is right around the corner. There haven’t been too many big storylines so far in the preseason. To no one’s surprise, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes look like they’re in mid-season form. Not related to Week 2’s preseason loss to the Titans, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have QB Tom Brady back after he was away from the team, apparently filming underwear ads.

The final week of NFL preseason means we should either see more starters from teams or nothing but backup players vying for roster spots. After Week 3, we’ll see teams start to cut rosters down, so specific positional battles will be under the microscope this week. Below is the schedule for Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All times listed are ET. Games are available on local TV networks and NFL+ unless otherwise indicated.

Week 3 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 25

Packers vs. Chiefs, 8 p.m. on NFL Network

49ers vs. Texans, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video

Friday, August 26

Bills vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys, 8 p.m. on NFL Network

Patriots vs. Raiders, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Jaguars vs. Falcons, 3 p.m. on NFL Network

Rams vs. Bengals, 6 p.m. on NFL Network

Commanders vs. Ravens, 7 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Titans, 7 p.m.

Bears vs. Browns, 7 p.m.

Eagles vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Bucs vs. Colts, 7:30 p.m.

Chargers vs. Saints, 8 p.m.

Vikings vs. Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, August 28

Giants vs. Jets, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Lions vs. Steelers, 4:30 p.m. on CBS