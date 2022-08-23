How to watch Hard Knocks Detroit Lions episode 3 via live stream

The third episode of the HBO series “Hard Knocks” airs on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 p.m. ET. Fans got another inside look at the Detroit Lions as they continue their preparation for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Things are just starting to heat up, as two episodes remain. Last week, viewers got a chance to catch up with Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year wideout showcased a workout program that he’s undergone this offseason with his father, John St. Brown — who just happens to be a two-time Mr. Universe.

Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has amassed some quality on-screen time, as the 188th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is looking like a sudden lock to make the final 53-man roster.

Hard Knocks: Lions, episode 3 live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: HBO Max

Episode 3 should be as exhilarating as the previous two. Where there is bound to be some dramatic footage of the Lions’ intrasquad practices with the Indianapolis Colts, and their 27-26 Week 2 preseason victory.