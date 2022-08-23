 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When does Hard Knocks: Lions episode 3 start?

We go over the start time for the third episode of the HBO series on Tuesday night.

By Derek Hryn

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) rushes the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 27-26.&nbsp; Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two weeks of NFL preseason are in the books, which means we’re even further along in training camp. Rosters are thinning, practice squads are taking shape, and there are many players still fighting to find a role for the 2022-23 campaign. The Detroit Lions continue to monitor the competition across their depth chart, and they’ll soon have tough decisions to make. Episode 3 of the HBO series “Hard Knocks” airs on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 3 start time

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: HBO
Live stream: HBO Max

The next episode should feature some great footage from the Lions’ close 27-26 victory in their Week 2 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. The high scoring affair was spearheaded by backup quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle — combining for 28 completions on 37 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

