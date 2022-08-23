When does Hard Knocks: Lions episode 3 start?

Two weeks of NFL preseason are in the books, which means we’re even further along in training camp. Rosters are thinning, practice squads are taking shape, and there are many players still fighting to find a role for the 2022-23 campaign. The Detroit Lions continue to monitor the competition across their depth chart, and they’ll soon have tough decisions to make. Episode 3 of the HBO series “Hard Knocks” airs on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 3 start time

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: HBO Max

The next episode should feature some great footage from the Lions’ close 27-26 victory in their Week 2 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. The high scoring affair was spearheaded by backup quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle — combining for 28 completions on 37 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

