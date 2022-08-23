Top storylines to follow heading into Episode 3 of Hard Knocks: Lions

Episode 3 of the HBO series “Hard Knocks” airs on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 p.m. ET. We’ve gotten the inside look at some of the key members of the Detroit Lions — Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift, No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and many more training camp fan favorites.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 3 storylines

Who will get the screen time in Episode 3?

We’ve already witnessed some great scenes and moments in the previous two episodes: Hutchinson proved to be an entertainer on the field, but also performed an acapella rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” in Episode 1, and St. Brown got to show the audience the offseason workout program his father, and two-time Mr. Universe John St. Brown orchestrated. So who could be next to receive some of the limelight?

It’s possible that at least a small portion could go to WR Tom Kennedy — following his huge two-touchdown night against the Indianapolis Colts in the second preseason game. Everyone loves a training camp underdog story, and given how tight the WR competition currently is on this team, don’t be surprised if the cameras are on Kennedy.

What will be seen from the joint practice with the Colts?

Social media provided a sneak preview of the drama that is about to be thrown our way from last week’s intrasquad practices. NFL Films dropped a fiery clip of Jamaal Williams and Zaire Franklin. Typically, one of these battles is bound to have a ripple effect.