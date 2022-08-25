Packers vs. Chiefs: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The third week of the NFL preseason will begin with a matchup that would be absolute must-see TV if this was the regular season: The Packers vs. the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes will probably see a good amount of action; we’ll see about Aaron Rodgers, who has sat out Green Bay’s first two preseason games. Here’s a look at who else may or may not play in this matchup, which kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love completed 12 of 24 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers in Green Bay’s loss to the Saints on Saturday. However, he was let down by his wideouts a couple of times. His TD pass went to fourth-round rookie Romeo Doubs, who has been a standout in camp while fellow rookie Christian Watson has been on the mend from offseason knee surgery. However, Watson was cleared to return to team drills on Sunday.

Which Packers will play, expected inactives

TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes was his usual self in Kansas City’s victory over the Commanders on Saturday, leading two long drives that ultimately ended with touchdown passes to tight end Jody Fortson. Neither Clyde Edwards-Helaire nor rookie Isiah Pacheco could get much going on the ground as they combined for 12 yards on six carries. CE-H got the start and played a handful of snaps before giving way to Pacheco. Veteran back Ronald Jones played in the second half and did not have a rushing attempt. Wideout Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster each sat out due to injuries, but the former was back at practice on Monday, and the latter could return to the field this week as well.

Which Chiefs will play, expected inactives