49ers vs. Texans: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans will wrap up their preseason Thursday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will get the start and it’s a good chance to see him in action before your fantasy football drafts. Here’s a deeper look at the matchup and who might play in Thursday’s game, which will be televised on Amazon Prime Network at 8 p.m. ET. The 49ers are three-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Houston Texans

Davis Mills, the projected starting quarterback, played a half and went 10-for-17 for 96 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 24-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce didn’t play and may have done enough in the preseason opener to earn the starting spot in the Texans backfield. Marlon Mack had eight carries for 29 yards and seems to have wrapped up the No. 2 spot at running back.

Which Texans will play, expected inactives

Observations from Monday’s practice for the #Texans including:

-Dameon Pierce. Is he RB1?

-Christian Harris update

-Kenyon Green, a starter?

-Davis Mills’ best practice?https://t.co/nt25IyHdqm — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 22, 2022

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers starters sat for last week’s 17-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was a chance for Nate Sudfeld (13-for-17, 102 yards, TD) and Brock Purdy (14-for-23, 128 yards) to audition for the QB2 role. Running back Jordan Mason might have put his name in the hat for a roster spot after rushing for 57 yards on nine carries.

Which 49ers will play, expected inactives

Elijah Mitchell is out with an injury, which will give Jeff Wilson Jr. the start, per Matt Barrows.