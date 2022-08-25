Packers vs. Chiefs: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KSHB-TV in Kansas City and WTMJ-TV in the greater Milwaukee area. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Packers roster and the Chiefs roster.

The Packers preseason has been productive, going 1-1 with a win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a snap yet and the quarterback hasn’t played a down in the preseason since 2018. Head coach Matt LaFleur said early on that he wouldn’t play in the first two preseason games, though things are still up in the air for Thursday.

Kansas City is 1-1 in the preseason as well and just came off a 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played in both preseason contests so far, posting a 12-for-19, 162 yards and a two-touchdown performance last week. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t see much action, though the third preseason game is typically considered the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season, so he should see more time this week.

The Packers are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -120 on the moneyline. The Chiefs are a +100 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.

Packers vs. Chiefs

Date: Thursday, August 25

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Packers local broadcast: WTMJ-TV (NBC)

Chiefs local broadcast: KSHB-TV (NBC)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.