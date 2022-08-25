49ers vs. Texans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday and the game will stream on Amazon Prime. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the 49ers roster and the Texans roster.

The 49ers are undefeated this preseason but have had a weird scheduling quirk. They’ve been forced to play their three preseason games in just over two weeks, so in last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings they held all their starters out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the starters, including QB Trey Lance, will get reps in the finale, though it’s not clear how much.

Houston is also undefeated this preseason, having just come off a win over the LA Rams. In that game all the projected starters got about a quarter of action or so, with Davis Mills tossing for 96 yards and a score. They’ll most likely play a bit longer than that on Thursday, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

The 49ers are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -165 on the moneyline. The Texans are a +140 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 41.

49ers vs. Texans

Date: Thursday, August 25

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can watch it online with Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t have a log-in to access Amazon Prime Video for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.