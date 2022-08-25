Key players to watch in Week 3 of 2022 NFL preseason

The final week of preseason football is here! Week 3 of the preseason has 16 games on the docket for the fans to watch. So far, there have been some good stories, like the Baltimore Ravens having an NFL record 22-game winning streak in the preseason. Even more impressive is that star QB Lamar Jackson has yet to see a single rep. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills starters have looked sharp in their limited action. And thankfully, there haven’t been many devastating injuries during camps and games. There will be a few teams like the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers that play this week.

Starters to watch

The Lions running back D’Andre Swift will play this week for about the first half, and so will the Steelers running back Najee Harris. The quarterback battle between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett is one to watch this weekend. The battle is ongoing, so they have one last chance to determine the battle before the regular season begins. Baker Mayfield was named the starter in Carolina, and the starters are expected to play this week. He has one last opportunity to get live reps with his team before the season starts.

Rookies to watch

Another Steelers player, rookie wide receiver George Pickens has turned heads during training camp and in his first preseason game. The young quarterbacks, Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, should see a lot of time before the season starts. Both guys are likely to sit this year unless major injury happens to the starter.

Who needs to shine?

If you care about Hard Knocks, the backup quarterback battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle will play out this weekend against the Steelers. Head coach Dan Campbell said starter Jared Goff won’t play, so the two backups will duke it out for the spot this weekend. Most quarterback and position battles have been resolved. Most are just fringe guys looking to get the final roster spot.