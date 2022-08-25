Aaron Donald swings Bengals helmets during practice brawl [VIDEO]

Just over six months after facing each other in Super Bowl 56, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals held a joint practice this afternoon ahead of their preseason finale on Saturday. Let’s just say things got, um, testy.

As we’ve often seen in these join practices, a fight broke out between the two clubs. What you don’t see everyday is AARON DONALD SWINGING A HELMET! EVERYBODY RUN!

Deleted video of Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at bengals players. pic.twitter.com/dHCAGN8Bby — Not Jake (@CincyHub) August 25, 2022

keep ya head on a swivel pic.twitter.com/Oywc3Dt52k — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 25, 2022

Oh wait, that’s inaccurate. Our apologies. Aaron Donald managed to commandeer TWO helmets of Bengals players.

This was a pretty big skirmish even by training camp standards. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, this was the third incident of the day with each one involving Bengals prized offseason acquisition La’el Collins and Rams defenders. The practice session was promptly ended early after the skirmish.

Donald now joins Myles Garrett on the exclusive list of All-Pro defensive lineman who have swung a helmet during a brawl. We’ll see if anyone else joins them this year.