Bills vs. Panthers: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers will finish their respective preseason campaigns at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bills are 2-0 going into their preseason finale. It’s uncertain if quarterback Josh Allen will play, but if he does don’t expect him to be out there for more than two series. Carolina (1-1) will probably let their starters and top reserves play a little longer in front of the home crowd.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on WIVB in Buffalo and WJZY in Charlotte. The Panthers are a six-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen did his thing for one series, throwing for 45 yards and a touchdown, but the story of Buffalo’s 42- 15 win over the Denver Broncos was Case Keenum solidifying the QB2 spot with 192 yards and a touchdown. Keenum went 16-for-18 in the game. Bills quarterbacks combined to go 26-for-29 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Tip of the cap to Duke Johnson (nine carries, 55 yards, two touchdowns) and rookie Raheem Blackshear (five carries, 58 yards) in their battle for carries behind Devin Singletary and James Cook.

Which Bills will play, expected inactives

Bills have decided to rest QB Josh Allen during their Friday night preseason finale vs. the Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2022

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers sat most of their starters in a 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots and it showed. Matt Corral (9-for-15, 59 yards) would suffer a season-ending foot injury in the games and Phillip Walker (8-for-15 107 yards, two interceptions) did nothing to prove he was capable of handling the QB3 job. The Panthers and Patriots had several joint practices where we can assume the real stuff happened. The big news coming out of Panthers camp was Baker Mayfield being named the opening-day starter.

Which Panthers will play, expected inactives