Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will finish up their preseason slate Friday, August 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Drew Lock should get his opportunity to audition for the starting quarterback job for the winless Seahawks (0-2). Dallas’ starters have barely played in the preseason and it’s uncertain if they will play this week. The Cowboys are 1-1.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET Friday and the game will air nationally on the NFL Network, KING-TV in Seattle and KTVT-TV in Dallas. The Seahawks are three-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks

With Drew Lock unavailable with COVID-19 symptoms, it was a chance for Geno Smith to get a leg up in the quarterback competiton against the Chicago Bears. Smith, despite having the luxury of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett playing, didn’t do anything special. He was victimized by a couple of drops and threw for 112 yards in the first half. DeeJay Dallas showed some nice receiving skills and might have a bigger role in the offense this year.

Which Seahawks will play, expected inactives

Ken Walker is out with a hernia injury and Rashaad Penny is out with COVID-19.

Pete Carroll said on @SeattleSports that Geno Smith will start Friday's preseason game and play a little, then Drew Lock will come in and play a lot. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 24, 2022

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys didn’t do much with the 1s or the 2s in last week’s 32-18 win over the San Diego Chargers. The playing roster seemed more like a group auditioning for potential roles on the practice squad. But return specialist Kavontae Turpin put on a show!

KAVONTAE TURPIN IS A FREAK X2 pic.twitter.com/GF9ProZp2R — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 21, 2022

Which Cowboys will play, expected inactives