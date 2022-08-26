Bills vs. Panthers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on WIVB in Buffalo and WJZY in Charlotte. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Bills roster and the Panthers roster.

The Bills head into this game with a 2-0 record and had their starters sit out the opener. But last week the first team came back into the fold and looked good. Josh Allen led one series on offense which resulted in a touchdown. They have more of a running back by committee approach, so Zack Moss, Devin Singletary and James Cook each saw four carries.

Carolina is coming off a loss to the New England Patriots last week, though they sat most of their starters. Neither Baker Mayfield of Sam Darnold got action since each got a lot of first-team reps during joint practices with New England during the week. Overall, there were 30 players, most of whom are projected starters, who sat out last week. Most of them should see extended action in the preseason finale.

The Panthers are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -240 on the moneyline. The Bills are a +200 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 42.

Bills vs. Panthers

Date: Friday, August 26

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Bills local broadcast: WIVB (CBS)

Panthers local broadcast: WJZY (FOX)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.