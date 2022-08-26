Seahawks vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET Friday and the game will air on KING-TV in Seattle and KTVT-TV in Dallas. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Seahawks roster and the Cowboys roster.

The Seahawks have yet to win a game so far this preseason and are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bears last week. New Seahawks QB Drew Lock tested positive for COVID, so was unable to play in the loss to the Bears, but looked solid in the opener. He returned to practice Sunday so he should be able to go this week. He’s battling for the QB1 spot with Geno Smith, who has played both weeks but has yet to throw a touchdown.

Dallas is 1-1 in the preseason and are coming off a big win over the LA Chargers. At this point the Cowboys haven’t had any of their projected big-time players hit the field at all. There’s been no announcement one way or another on if Dak Prescott and company will suit up for the preseason finale, but odds are they’ll see at least a quarter of action Friday night.

The Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -205 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are a +175 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys

Date: Friday, August 26

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Seahawks local broadcast: KING-TV (NBC)

Cowboys local broadcast: KTVT-TV (CBS)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.