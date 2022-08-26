Patriots vs. Raiders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Foxborough and FOX5 in Las Vegas. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Patriots roster and the Raiders roster.

The Patriots split the first two games of the preseason, and Mac Jones made his preseason debut last week in a 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders won all three of their preseason contests this season, and Derek Carr has not attempted a pass in any of them.

The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Patriots are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over priced at -115.

Patriots vs. Raiders

Date: Friday, August 26

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Patriots local broadcast: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Raiders local broadcast: FOX5 Las Vegas

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.