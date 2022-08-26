Chargers vs. Saints: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS 2 in New Los Angeles and Fox 8 in New Orleans. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Chargers roster and the Saints roster.

The Chargers and Saints made moves in the offseason that they hope will put them closer to making a deep playoff run. The Chargers acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack and signed tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to bolster a defensive line that ranked towards the bottom of the league against the run last season. The Saints signed Jarvis Landry and drafted Chris Olave to add talent to a wide receiver room that lacked some depth last season. Quarterback Jameis Winston is back after an ACL tear last season, but he has missed some time during the preseason with an ankle injury. Neither team has played starters, and WE won't expect that to change this week.

The Saints are a 3 -point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Chargers are a +135 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5.

Chargers vs. Saints

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Chargers local broadcast: CBS 2

Saints local broadcast: Fox 8

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.