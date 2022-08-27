Jaguars vs. Falcons: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will conclude their extended preseason with a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The two clubs participated in joint practices this week, including a padded session on Wednesday.

“It will be a physical day,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said of the joint practice, adding, “Talking with coach (Arthur) Smith up there, both of us want to get work done and compete and see our teams against other opponents. I’m looking forward to that.”

The Jaguars have lost all of their exhibitions so far this year. That figure includes the Hall of Fame game played against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 4. Meanwhile, the Falcons have split their preseason tilts, winning their opener against the Detroit Lions and losing to the New York Jets this past week.

The game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network as well as local stations.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The success or failure of the Jaguars’ entire 2022 campaign hinges on the development of their key young players, and last week’s preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers provided some positive signs. Former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence led two scoring drives and would have added a third if not for a missed field-goal attempt from the since-waived Ryan Santoso. However, Travis Etienne’s slow preseason continued as he turned eight touches into just 29 yards.

Which Jaguars will play, expected inactives

TBD

Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota entered training camp with a firm grasp on the starting job under center, but he finally looked the part during last week’s matchup with the Jets. Mariota led back-to-back scoring drives, capping off the second with a beautiful touchdown pass to the back of the end zone.

Right to the back shoulder.



Yep, I'm ready to get hurt again.pic.twitter.com/17gWjuJb1g — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, tight end Kyle Pitts continues to showcase his incredible athletic traits. The former No. 4 overall pick saw just one target against the Jets and turned it into a 52-yard reception.

Which Falcons will play, expected inactives

TBD