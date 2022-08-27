Rams vs. Bengals: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

Roughly six months removed from Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off during the final week of the preseason. Given the comparative stakes, the Bengals can hardly exact revenge for the heartbreaking defeat that closed the 2021 NFL season. However, with both teams positioned to again contend for the title, the game holds plenty of intrigue from both sides.

The Rams have split their two preseason games so far, defeating their SoFi Stadium roommates 29-22 before losing to the Houston Texans 24-20. The Bengals have dropped both of their exhibitions so far, first falling to the Arizona Cardinals 36-23 and then to the New York Giants 25-22.

The Rams-Bengals “rematch” kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network as well as local stations.

Los Angeles Rams

At least so far, the Rams have not exposed quarterback Matt Stafford to preseason action. Those duties have fallen on Bryce Perkins and John Wolford, neither of which accounted for a touchdown during last week’s tilt with the Texans. Still, the passing game still produced some flashes, as rookie wideout Lance McCutcheon caught five passes for 96 yards, including a 29-yard reception. If he hasn’t secured a roster spot, another strong showing should remove any doubt.

Which Rams will play, expected inactives

Cincinnati Bengals

Like the Rams, the Bengals haven’t put their franchise quarterback at risk. Joe Burrow hasn’t played in either of Cincy’s first two preseason games, giving Brandon Allen the chance to run the offense. He responded with a relatively efficient performance last week, completing 14 of his 20 passes for 105 yards. Rookie Kwamie Lassiter II stood out more prominently, catching all seven of his targets for 91 yards.

Which Bengals will play, expected inactives

