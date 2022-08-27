Commanders vs. Ravens: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

Both the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens will begin the 2022 campaign with different starters under center than the ones with which they finished the previous season. Only one of those quarterbacks has made an appearance during the preseason so far, however.

The Commanders opened their offseason by trading multiple Day 2 picks for Carson Wentz, the unwanted signal-caller from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz played erratically in 2021, but that didn’t deter Washington’s brain trust who badly needed a new QB1 after the Ryan Fitzpatrick experiment lasted just one game this past year. Wentz has yet to throw a touchdown during the preseason, and partially as a result his team has dropped each of their two exhibitions.

The Ravens have taken a different approach to the preseason. Lamar Jackson, the team’s franchise quarterback who has yet to sign an extension, hasn’t made an appearance. Despite his absence, Baltimore has won each of its exhibition tilts.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on local stations and NFL+.

Washington Commanders

During last week’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wentz completed six of his nine passes for 64 yards. After his day ended, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell got to work. Heinicke had the better outing of the two, completing 75% of his throws for 83 yards and a touchdown. Brian Robinson Jr. led the ground game with eight carries for 31 yards.

Which Commanders will play, expected inactives

TBD

Baltimore Ravens

After a surprisingly decent stretch in relief of Jackson last year, Tyler Huntley has continued to play well. Last week, he completed 13 of his 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. However, the Ravens’ standout offensive player, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, has stolen the show. He caught all eight of his targets last week for 100 yards and a score. If he continues to play this well, Baltimore might have no choice but to play him alongside Mark Andrews in 12 personnel sets.

Which Ravens will play, expected inactives

TBD