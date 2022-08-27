Cardinals vs. Titans: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans close out their preseason slates this Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on local stations and NFL+.

The Cardinals haven’t exposed their key players during the preseason so far. At least one of those decisions — holding out All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins — seems hard to argue with given his six-game suspension that beings Week 1. Likewise, deep threat Marquise “Hollywood” Brown started training camp on the non-football injury list and hasn’t played this preseason either. Still, Arizona has found ways to score, piling up 36 points in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cardinals scored just 17 in their loss last week to the Baltimore Ravens, however.

As for the Titans, offensive splashes have proven hard to come by this preseason. That has occurred largely due to the absences of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, but the offense doesn’t appear nearly as talented following the departure of field-tilters like A.J. Brown. Tennessee has totaled 23 points between their two exhibitions so far.

Arizona Cardinals

With Kyler Murray sitting, Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano split quarterback duties against the Baltimore Ravens last week. McSorely led a few scoring drives, including a rushing touchdown. However, he also accounted for multiple turnovers. Former second-round pick Andy Isabella had another decent night, finishing with five catches for 54 yards.

Which Cardinals will play, expected inactives

TBD

Tennessee Titans

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis played similarly this past Saturday to his preseason debut the week prior. Inconsistent passing and poor pass protection short-circuited several drives. However, on the other possessions, he showed the talent that made him a popular prospect during the draft process. He completed seven of his 17 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, adding another 42 yards on the ground.

Which Titans will play, expected inactives

TBD