Eagles vs. Dolphins: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

We have made it to the final week of preseason games. The Philadelphia Eagles will fly south to take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 27. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be the last chance for these teams to evaluate their players ahead of roster cut-down day on Tuesday, August 30.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are 1-1 in the preseason and are coming off a one-point win against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t play, and it was back Gardner Minshew that finished 14-17 for 142 yards. Backup running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott combined for 21 carries and 79 yards with two touchdowns. We have yet to see DeVonta Smith or AJ Brown this preseason, so we will see if they suit up this weekend.

Which Eagles will play, expected inactives

TBD

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are also 1-1 but are coming off of a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. We got our first glimpse of Tua Tagovailoa, and he went 6-8 for 58 yards in limited action. Neither wide receiver Tyreek Hill nor Jaylen Waddle ended up playing. The wide receivers were highlighted by 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma who led the way with six catches for 114 yards. The running back room remains convoluted as Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Sony Michel all saw touches, with Raheem Mostert getting the game off.

Which Dolphins will play, expected inactives

TBD