Buccaneers vs. Colts: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

We have made it to the final week of preseason games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 27. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the last chance for these teams to evaluate their players ahead of roster cut-down day on Tuesday, August 30.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Whether he was on The Masked Singer or doing something else, quarterback Tom Brady returned to camp this week. The Bucs have gone 0-2 to start the preseason, so the presence of Brady will hopefully spark some life into this team ahead of the regular season. Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn was the only offensive player that looked good as he ran the ball 10 times for 54 yards. Backup quarterback Kyle Trask ended 11-24 for 105 yards and an interception, and the team’s leading receiver was Deven Thompkins, who had two receptions for 38 yards.

Which Buccaneers will play, expected inactives

It looks like the Buccaneers will use the last preseason game as a dress rehearsal for the healthy starters, but the amount of time they’ll be on the field is unknown.

When asked if Tom Brady will play Saturday against the Colts, coach Todd Bowles said: “Everyone who is healthy will play.”



Brady is healthy (to our knowledge) and practiced in full today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 25, 2022

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are also 0-2 in the preseason and are coming off a one-point loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Ryan didn’t end up playing, but the young backups for the Colts looked great. Sam Ehlinger went 9-11 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie Jack Coan finished 7-11 for 83 yards and a touchdown. It was a breakout game for 2022 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon who finished with five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Which Colts will play, expected inactives

TBD