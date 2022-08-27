Chargers vs. Saints: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints will close out their preseason action on Friday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams lost their first two preseason contests as the Chargers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 32-18 last weekend, and the Saints were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 20-10.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers did not play Justin Herbert at quarterback this preseason, and Chase Daniel and Easton Stick have seen plenty of snaps under center. Daniel completed 13-of-21 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown against the Cowboys, and Stick threw for 134 yards with a touchdown and interception, completing 11-of-20 passes.

Which Chargers will play, expected inactives

New Orleans Saints

The Saints received a full game of Ian Book last weekend with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston sitting out against the Packers. Book completed 16-of-28 passes for 113 yards with a touchdown and interception, and he led the team in rushing with 49 yards on seven carries.

Which Saints will play, expected inactives

Winston is recovering from a foot injury, though he has returned to practice, but head coach Dennis Allen said he is comfortable if he does not see the field this preseason.