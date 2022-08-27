Vikings vs. Broncos: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos will end their preseason schedules on Saturday, August 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET, and it will air on NFL Network. The Vikings are 0-2 this preseason and lost to the San Francisco 49ers 17-7 last weekend, and the Broncos are 1-1, coming off a 42-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have not played Kirk Cousins this preseason, and they have to be less than pleased with backups Kellon Mond and Sean Mannion the last couple weeks because they traded with the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. In last week’s game, Mannion completed 10-of-15 passes for 65 yards, and Mond completed 10-of-20 passes for 82 yards with two interceptions.

Which Vikings will play, expected inactives

TBD

Denver Broncos

The Broncos did not play many of their starters last weekend, and they were smacked around pretty well by the Bills. Denver’s defense did not do much to stop Buffalo, which finished with 510 total yards. Offensively, reserve QB Brett Rypien completed 22-of-26 passes for 191 yards with a touchdown.

Which Broncos will play, expected inactives