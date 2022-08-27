Jaguars vs. Falcons: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS 47/FOX 30 in Jacksonville and FOX 5 in Atlanta.

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Jaguars roster and the Falcons roster.

The Jaguars’ winless preseason slate continued last week, falling 16-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are now 0-3, but are prepared to be a much-improved team than they were in 2021. The Falcons are still deciding who will play quarterback for them by Week 1 of the regular season. Veteran QB Marcus Mariota is walking a tight rope with rookie Desmond Ridder performing well in training camp and the preseason.

The Falcons are a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -180 on the moneyline. The Falcons are a --180 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.