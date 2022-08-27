Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC 7 in Los Angeles and Local 12 in Cincinnati. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Rams roster and the Bengals roster.

Both teams have stayed true to not playing their respective starters in the preseason, so don’t expect a full Super Bowl 56 rematch from this past February. The Bengals fell to the Giants 25-22 last weekend in a game where receiver Kwamie Lassiter shined with seven receptions for 90 yards. The Rams fell to the Texans 24-20 in a game where Lance McCutcheon hauled in five receptions for 96 yards.

The Bengals are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Rams are a +115 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Rams vs. Bengals

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Rams local broadcast: ABC 7

Bengals local broadcast: Local 12

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.