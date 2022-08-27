Vikings vs. Broncos: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Empire Field at Mile High in Denver. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 9 in Minnesota and KTVD My20 in Denver. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Vikings roster and the Broncos roster roster.

In this preseason, the Vikings are 0-2 and have had some struggles. Kellen Mond has had major struggles competing for the backup quarterback spot and the Vikings just traded for Nick Mullens. He’s played very well in his first two preseason games, and I don’t expect him to play in this one. The Broncos are 1-1 so far, but have not played many of their starters at all. I would expect that to continue in their preseason finale.

The line is even at DraftKings Sportsbook as both teams -110 on the moneyline. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over/under at -110.

Vikings vs. Broncos

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Vikings local broadcast: FOX 9

Broncos local broadcast: KTVD My20

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.