Commanders vs. Ravens: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at M&T Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC 4 in Washington and WBAL 11 (NBC) in Baltimore. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Washington roster and the Ravens roster.

The Commanders are 0-2 in the preseason, and hope to end up with a mark in the win column before the NFL’s opening week. They’ve given Sam Howell a majority of the reps at quarterback. Though Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke are likely to still start the year as the QB1 and QB2, Howell has turned heads in his appearances. The North Carolina product has completed 19-of-34 passes for 267 yards, and has chipped in with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He’ll get one more look, as the Ravens likely rest their starters once again. Baltimore enters the matchup with a perfect 2-0 record.

The Ravens are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -275 on the moneyline. The Commanders are a +230 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Commanders vs. Ravens

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Commanders local broadcast: NBC 4 Washington

Ravens local broadcast: WBAL 11 (NBC) Baltimore

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.