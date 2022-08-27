Cardinals vs. Titans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KPNX 12 (NBC) in Arizona and WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Cardinals roster and the Titans roster.

The Cardinals have split the previous two weeks of preseason action, with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 last week, and a 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Titans are also 1-1, but they’re enjoying the experience that rookie QB Malik Willis is getting each game. The Liberty product will likely have one more appearance against Arizona before reverting to the backup spot behind Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a +135 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38 with the over/under at -110.

Cardinals vs. Titans

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: KPNX 12 (NBC)

Titans local broadcast: WKRN-News 2

Live stream:

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.