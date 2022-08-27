Bears vs. Browns: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at FirstEnergy in Cleveland. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX32 in Chicago. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Bears roster and the Browns roster.

The Bears remained perfect with a 2-0 preseason standing, following a 27-11 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. We’ve probably seen the last of Justin Fields until the regular season, but the second-year QB has given reason to believe that he’s a different player than he was in his rookie campaign. The Browns have split in their previous two matchups, and hope to finish strong.

The Browns are a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -205 on the moneyline. The Bears are a +175 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Bears vs. Browns

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

CHI local broadcast: FOX32

CLE local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.