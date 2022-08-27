Eagles vs. Dolphins: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WCAU (NBC 10) in Philadelphia and WFOR 4 (CBS) in Miami. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Eagles roster and the Dolphins roster.

The Eagles are 1-1 in their first two preseason games and both were very close games. For the Eagles, Gardner Minshew has played quarterback for a good portion of games and expect Jalen Hurts to sit out Week 3 as well. For the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa played well in the few snaps he was out there for. I would expect him and a majority of other starters to sit and rest in the preseason finale.

The Dolphins are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Eagles are a +115 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Eagles vs. Dolphins

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Eagles local broadcast: WCAU (NBC 10)

Dolphins local broadcast: WFOR 4 (CBS)

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.