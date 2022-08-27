Bucs vs. Colts: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on WFLA 8 (NBC) in Tampa Bay and FOX 59 in Indianapolis. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Buccaneers roster and the Colts roster roster.

The biggest thing getting attention for the Bucs is what is going on with Tom Brady. After missing over a week, Brady returned to practice on Tuesday and and will be at the Colts game Saturday. For the Colts, we saw a decent amount of starters play in there 27-26 loss to the Lions. A name to continue watching for is Alec Pierce who is listed as a starting receiver on the depth chart.

The Colts are a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -210 on the moneyline. The Bucs are a +180 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 41 with the over/under at -105.

Bucs vs. Colts

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Bucs local broadcast: WFLA 8 (NBC)

Colts local broadcast: FOX 59

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.