How to live stream Saturday’s Week 3 preseason games on NFL Network

The NFL Network will air three games on the final Saturday of the preseason with a tripleheader starting in the afternoon and run through the evening.

Depending on who is available, the top matchup of the day could be between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson has still not taken a snap this preseason with his new team, and it’s always interesting to see a star suit up in a different uniform for the first time if he gets some preseason work in on Saturday night.

Below is a lineup of the matchups along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Falcons

Kickoff time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Jaguars TV: WJAX-TV

Falcons TV: FOX5

Moneyline odds: Jaguars +155, Falcons -180

Rams vs. Bengals

Kickoff time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Rams TV: ABC7

Bengals TV: WKRC – Channel 12 (CBS)

Moneyline odds: Rams +115, Bengals -135

Vikings vs. Broncos

Kickoff time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Vikings TV: FOX 9

Broncos TV: KTVD Channel 20

Moneyline odds: Vikings -110, Broncos -110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.