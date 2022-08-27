Bears vs. Browns: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

Despite a 2-0 preseason record, the Chicago Bears have plenty of questions to answer before the regular season. For very different reasons, the Cleveland Browns also have major concerns as Week 1 approaches. The two clubs will face off against each other in their final preseason tilt. Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on local stations and NFL+.

The Bears’ entire season hinges on the development of Justin Fields, who has yet to account for a touchdown during two preseason outings. Part of the issue relates to his supporting cast which features an under-construction offensive line and a receiving corps headlined by Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, and plenty of unknowns. No Chicago player has produced more than 44 receiving yards so far this preseason.

The Browns split their two preseason games so far, only one of which featured Deshaun Watson. Watson, who will miss the first 11 games of the season while suspended for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, completed just one of his five passes for 7 yards. By comparison, Josh Dobbs has delivered a stellar preseason, going 24 of 33 for 249 yards and a touchdown in two exhibition appearances. He also rushed for another score.

Chicago Bears

Though Fields played this past week, the Bears exposed him for only a short touchdown drive. Backups Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman handled things the rest of the way. Elsewhere in the backfield, Darrynton Evans made a case for sticking around for the regular season, rushing eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Chicago battled through four fumbles, including one from wideout Dazz Newsome which the Seattle Seahawks recovered. The Bears released Newsome earlier this week.

Which Bears will play, expected inactives

Matt Eberflus says starters are going to play up to the half - 25 to 30 plays on Saturday at Cleveland. Certain players will be pulled earlier. QB Justin Fields could play most of the 1st half. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 23, 2022

Cleveland Browns

As hinted at above, Josh Dobbs put on a show last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. His 36-yard scramble and subsequent touchdown run showcased his play-making ability. The offense looked far less capable in the hands of Josh Rosen with three drives ending on downs. With Jacoby Brissett expected to start Week 1, it would take a massive showing from Rosen to unseat Dobbs as the interim No. 2 quarterback.

Which Browns will play, expected inactives