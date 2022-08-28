 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Jets: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Giants and Jets will face off in Week 3 of NFL preseason on Sunday. We take a look at who’s likely to see playing time.

By Derek Hryn
New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at MetLife Stadium.&nbsp; Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and New York Jets will square off for a cross-town rivalry in their final preseason game. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network, NBC4, and WCBS- TV (CBS 2) in New York. The Giants and Jets are perfect in their first appearances, sitting with 2-0 records.

New York Giants

The Giants defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in a back-and-forth affair last week. Davis Webb sparked New York’s offense late with two touchdown passes to Alex Bachman, and he even gave them a key lead on a 2-point conversion at the 8:57 mark. Bachman finished with a monster stat line of 11 receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Which Giants will play, expected inactives

New York Jets

The Jets escaped with a 24-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. A 30-yard fumble return by defensive end Bradlee Anae at the 10:22 mark in the fourth quarter gave the Jets a comfortable lead, and they didn’t look back. As Zach Wilson continues to be sidelined, it was Mike White leading the charge under center once again. White completed 12-of-17 passes for 90 yards.

Which Jets will play, expected inactives

Head coach Robert Saleh says the Jets starters will play between one quarter and one half.

