Giants vs. Jets: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The New York Giants and New York Jets will square off for a cross-town rivalry in their final preseason game. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network, NBC4, and WCBS- TV (CBS 2) in New York. The Giants and Jets are perfect in their first appearances, sitting with 2-0 records.

New York Giants

The Giants defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in a back-and-forth affair last week. Davis Webb sparked New York’s offense late with two touchdown passes to Alex Bachman, and he even gave them a key lead on a 2-point conversion at the 8:57 mark. Bachman finished with a monster stat line of 11 receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Which Giants will play, expected inactives

Players ruled out for Sunday’s preseason finale: WR Sterling Shepard, WR CJ Board, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Josh Ezeudu, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Garrett McGhin, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Elerson Smith, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton and K Graham Gano. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 26, 2022

New York Jets

The Jets escaped with a 24-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. A 30-yard fumble return by defensive end Bradlee Anae at the 10:22 mark in the fourth quarter gave the Jets a comfortable lead, and they didn’t look back. As Zach Wilson continues to be sidelined, it was Mike White leading the charge under center once again. White completed 12-of-17 passes for 90 yards.

Which Jets will play, expected inactives

Head coach Robert Saleh says the Jets starters will play between one quarter and one half.

Saleh says starters will play between one quarter and one half on Sunday. “Everyone is playing.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 24, 2022