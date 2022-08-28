Lions vs. Steelers: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet up for a preseason finale on Sunday, August 28 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Lions are 1-1 in their first appearances, while the Steelers have gone unbeaten at 2-0.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are coming off a close 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. All three of Pittsburgh’s prospective quarterbacks played snaps. Mitch Trubisky completed 5-of-8 passes for 60 yards, rookie Kenny Pickett went 6-of-7 and Mason Rudolph went 17-of-21 on the night. Pickett and Rudolph each threw one TD.

Which Steelers will play, expected inactives

The Steelers’ starters will be prepared to play a half on Sunday.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that QB Mitch Trubisky will start in Sunday's preseason game against the #Lions, meaning he's still QB1 as of now despite Kenny Pickett's emergence over the last few weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2022

Detroit Lions

The Lions came out on top of an exciting clash with the Indianapolis Colts 27-26 last week. Backup QBs Tim Boyle and David Blough combined for 28 completions on 37 attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while WR Tom Kennedy had the huge night — five catches for 24 yards and two TDs.

Which Lions will play, expected inactives

Head Coach Dan Campbell says the Lions’ starters will be prepared to play a half on Sunday, but Jared Goff will be sidelined.