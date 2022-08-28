 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions vs. Steelers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

Lions and Steelers are facing off in the 2022 NFL preseason. We break down how to watch the matchup.

By BenHall1

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks to pass the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Lions roster and the Steelers roster.

It has been a fun past few weeks watching the Lions on Hard Knocks. They are 1-1 in the preseason with both games coming down to the final seconds. For the Steelers, they’re currently 2-0 in the preseason. The battle for the starting quarterback job has been interesting. It seems that Mitch Trubisky is a lock to start for Pittsburgh Week 1. Kenny Pickett will likely be the backup while Mason Rudolph will likely be traded or cut.

The Steelers are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -200 on the moneyline. The Lions are a +170 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5.

Lions vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, August 28
Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream it from the CBS website if you have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can also watch CBS on Paramount+ or get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

