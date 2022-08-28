Lions vs. Steelers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Lions roster and the Steelers roster.

It has been a fun past few weeks watching the Lions on Hard Knocks. They are 1-1 in the preseason with both games coming down to the final seconds. For the Steelers, they’re currently 2-0 in the preseason. The battle for the starting quarterback job has been interesting. It seems that Mitch Trubisky is a lock to start for Pittsburgh Week 1. Kenny Pickett will likely be the backup while Mason Rudolph will likely be traded or cut.

The Steelers are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -200 on the moneyline. The Lions are a +170 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5.

Lions vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, August 28

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream it from the CBS website if you have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can also watch CBS on Paramount+ or get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.