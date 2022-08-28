Giants vs. Jets: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The New York Giants and New York Jets meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network, NBC4, and WCBS- TV (CBS 2) in New York. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Giants roster and the Jets roster.

So far this preseason, the Giants have been fun to watch. When Brian Daboll took the head coaching job, it was expected that their offense would improve a bunch. A name who has turned some heads so far on the Giants is Alex Bachman who had 11 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in their last game against the Bengals. The Jets are 2-0 in their first few games of the preseason. Heading into their final preseason game, Lawrence Cager is a name to watch for. The wide receiver turned tight end is coming off a game where he caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He's competing for a final spot on this roster.

The Jets are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Giants are a +135 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.

Giants vs. Jets

Date: Sunday, August 28

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC4

Jets local broadcast: WCBS- TV (CBS 2)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.