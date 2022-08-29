Teams calling Vikings about RB Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings have a great 1-2 punch at the running back position. Both Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison have the good to be a team’s No. 1 running back, unfortunately for Mattison, Cook is the Vikings’ guy. At east ten teams around the league have started showing interest in trading for Mattison, per Chris Tomasson.

The interest makes sense, as this is Mattison’s last year on his rookie deal and he doesn’t plan on signing a new deal with the Vikings as long as he’s not the No. 1 back. The Vikings would of course like to have him around in case Cook goes down, so they would likely need to be blown away by an offer, but it would make some sense for the right piece.

The Vikings just brought in a new head coach, Kevin O’Connell, who isn’t as stubborn about establishing the run and former HC Mike Zimmer. The team might not even be that high on Mattison now, so the rumors are worth keeping an eye on.