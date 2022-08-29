Report: Jimmy Garoppolo restructures contract, expected to stay with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has restructured his contract to stay with the team, per Ian Rapoport. His new deal has a base salary of $6.5 million and is fully guaranteed. There is another $500k in roster bonuses and a playing time bonus that can push the contract another $9 million, per Adam Schefter. This deal would make Garoppolo the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league.

To be clear, the 49ers have fully committed to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. This restructured contract helps Garoppolo to stay in San Francisco rather than get cut. It also could add a wrinkle as we get into the season as this cheaper contract could see him still traded if a starting QB suffers an injury early.

Garoppolo is heading into the eighth season of his career. He was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots way back in 2014 but didn’t stick around long enough to become the heir apparent to Tom Brady. He was traded to the 49ers during the 2017 season and has been with the team ever since.

In 2021, he played in 15 games and had 3,810 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While he wasn’t bad and led his team to a playoff run, the plan was always to move on to Lance, leaving him in some sort of limbo. This restructured contract likely spells the end of his time in San Francisco, but he could have more of a say in it. His new deal includes a shiny new no-trade clause, so if he is now traded, it will be barring his approval. If he does stay in San Francisco the entirety of 2022, the 49ers would be granted a comp pick if/when he signs elsewhere ahead of the 2023 season.